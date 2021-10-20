Contact Us
2 Boys Reported Missing In South Jersey

Jon Craig
MISSING: Leonard Hicks, left, and Jaleel Reddick
MISSING: Leonard Hicks, left, and Jaleel Reddick Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities seek the public's help locating two boys who have gone missing.

Leonard Hicks, 13, of Sicklerville was reported missing by his family on Monday. Detectives responding to the family’s home on the 600 block of Tara Drive were shown a note written from the juvenile indicating he was running away, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Hicks is described as black, 5-foot 4-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on a doorbell camera leaving his home at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks, no shoes, and carrying a black backpack full of clothes, the prosecutor's office said.

Hicks is known to frequent areas in Gloucester Township, Pine Hill and Winslow Township. 

He is believed to be with Jaleel Reddick, 13, of Blackwood, who was reported missing early Wednesday.

Reddick is black, 5-foot 5-inches tall, with a skinny build and medium to dark complexion. He was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPO Special Victim’s Unit Detective Lateasha Jones at 609-422-7219 or Winslow Township Police Department Captain John Leahey at 609-567-0700 ext. 1032.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

