19-Year-Old Woman Dead, Four Hurt In Pennsauken Crash

A 19-year-old passenger was killed and four others hurt in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Pennsauken Police responded to River Road and Springfield Avenue for a motor vehicle crash involving a 2008 Honda Civic and a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck.

As a result of the crash, all occupants of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with injuries.

One passenger, Grace Lopez of Woodlynne, was fatally injured. One of the passengers is in critical condition; another is in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation.

