Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

News

19-Year-Old Woman Dead, Four Hurt In Pennsauken Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pennsauken police
Pennsauken police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Pennsauken PD

A 19-year-old passenger was killed and four others hurt in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Pennsauken Police responded to River Road and Springfield Avenue for a motor vehicle crash involving a 2008 Honda Civic and a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck. 

As a result of the crash, all occupants of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with injuries. 

One passenger, Grace Lopez of Woodlynne, was fatally injured. One of the passengers is in critical condition; another is in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.