12-Year-Old Boy Was 'Cleaning Fentanyl Paraphernalia' Before He Died: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of a 12-year-old child, authorities said.

The boy had been directed by his uncle to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before passing out on a school bus, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins

The uncle, Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, was charged on Monday, March 21, with aggravated manslaughter, strict liability drug-induced death, maintaining a CDS production facility, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme,and 12 other related charges, MacAulay and Harkins said.

On Jan, 24, detectives from Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Gloucester Township police were notified that a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive on his school bus, MacAulay and Hawkins said.

Life-saving measures were performed by the school nurse until EMS arrived and took the child to the hospital.

Officers and school staff took immediate actions to ensure that no other children or staff were in any danger.

The child ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Feb. 1, they said. A post-mortem exam was conducted by the City of Philadelphia Office of the Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the cause of death was drug Intoxication, specifically fentanyl.

The child resided at a home in Blackwood, where Nokes, his uncle, is accused of manufacturing fentanyl the weekend prior to the child’s death, they said. Nokes is also charged with directing the deceased child to clean paraphernalia that contained fentanyl, they said. Witnesses indicate that the child was not wearing gloves at the time.

Joanna Johnson, Nokes’ co-defendant, is charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension (of Nokes).

Both Nokes and Johnson were arrested by the US Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force (RFTF). They are currently detained in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lateasha Jones at (856) 225-8656 or Gloucester Twp. Police Detective Mark Grodzielanek at 856-374-5718.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

