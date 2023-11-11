Partly Cloudy 57°

Neighbor Tries Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girls During Bellmawr Break-In, Assaults EMT: PD

A 29-year-old South Jersey man tried disarming a police officer and assaulted an EMT after breaking into a local home in an attempt to sexually assault two girls, police said.

Photo Credit: Bellmawr Fire Department Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Edward Lynch was charged with burglary, disarming a police officer, attempted aggravated sexual assault, resisting arrest, and more, following the incident early Saturday, Nov. 11 in Bellmawr, Chief William Perna said.

Lynch tried breaking into the Troy Avenue home and tried engaging in a sexual act with two 13-year-old girls inside, Perna said.

While Bellmawr officers were trying to arrest him, Lynch tried to disarm a one officer while resisting arrest, the chief said. Police took Lynch into custody and remanded him to the Camden County Jail. 

Lynch also assaulted a Bellmawr EMT who was providing medical attention to him after his arrest, the chief said. 

