Neighbor Tries Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girls During Bellmawr Break-In, Assaults EMT: PD

Edward Lynch was charged with burglary, disarming a police officer, attempted aggravated sexual assault, resisting arrest, and more, following the incident early Saturday, Nov. 11 in Bellmawr, Chief William Perna said.

Lynch tried breaking into the Troy Avenue home and tried engaging in a sexual act with two 13-year-old girls inside, Perna said.

While Bellmawr officers were trying to arrest him, Lynch tried to disarm a one officer while resisting arrest, the chief said. Police took Lynch into custody and remanded him to the Camden County Jail.

Lynch also assaulted a Bellmawr EMT who was providing medical attention to him after his arrest, the chief said.

