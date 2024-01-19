Light Snow 27°

Neighbor Rescues Critically Injured Resident From Gloucester Township House Fire: Police

An alert neighbor rescued a critically injured person from a house fire in Gloucester Township, authorities said.

Arriving police officers found heavy smoke and the lone occupant of the home outside.

The fire broke out at 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 on the 500 block of Pasadena Drive in the Magnolia section of Gloucester Township, police said.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the rear of the one-story home, they said.

Paramedics from Virtua treated the injured person who was airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia by PENN STAR.

The fire remains under investigation.

