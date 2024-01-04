Melvin Kling, 99, Decorated WWII Vet, Penn State Fan From Pennsauken Went To Hundreds Of Games

He was a highly-decorated veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army in Europe as well as the Korean War, where he was a commanding officer of a 101st Airborne company.

He was a huge fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions. Mel had estimated he traveled to 200 to 300 Penn State football games, both home and away, his obituary said.

Mel was born in Harrisburg, PA, on Jan. 22, 1924, where he grew up. He was a graduate of William Penn High School in Harrisburg and was called to serve in World War II upon graduation.

He was awarded the European Theater of Operations Medal with two battle stars, the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Infantrymen's Badge, all while serving with the 90th Infantry Division.

Mel graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology in Philadelphia, and was called to serve again in the Korean War after graduating. He served the 101st Airborne Division as Commanding Officer of "D" Company, 502nd Airborne Infantry Regiment.

Melvin would later own and manage several gas stations in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday, Jan. 6, in the Alloway Funeral Home at 315 E. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service begins at 2 p.m.

Burial will be on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 60 Indiantown Gap Road, in Annville PA.

