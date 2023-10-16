Partly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

Man Killed In Daytime Shooting In Camden: Prosecutor

A 47-year-old Camden man was killed in a daytime shooting, authorities said.

Camden County police
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Jose Rivera was shot dead Sunday, Oct. 15 in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At 12:46 p.m., Camden County Police responded to 7th Street and Bailey Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers police found e victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m. 

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-2593 and Detective Brian Ford of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6927.Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE