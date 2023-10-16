Man Killed In Daytime Shooting In Camden: Prosecutor

Jose Rivera was shot dead Sunday, Oct. 15 in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At 12:46 p.m., Camden County Police responded to 7th Street and Bailey Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Officers police found e victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-2593 and Detective Brian Ford of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6927.Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

