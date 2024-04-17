Nasir Tart died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Gloucester Township Police officers were dispatched to a residence of the La Cascata development in Gloucester Township for a report of a person shot. Tart was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 916-9292 and Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 916-9292.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.