Nasir Tart Shot Dead

A 24-year-old man from Gloucester Township was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, April 16, authorities said.

Gloucester Township police

 Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD
Jon Craig
Nasir Tart died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Gloucester Township Police officers were dispatched to a residence of the La Cascata development in Gloucester Township for a report of a person shot.  Tart was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 916-9292 and Detective Daniel Ritz of the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 916-9292.

