Man Arrested After Road Rage Clash In Camden County

On Wednesday, June 21, at 7:33 p.m., the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to the area of Blackwood Clementon Road and Millbridge Apartments.

The caller reported that a vehicle began to merge into his lane almost causing a collision.

The caller sped away and the suspect vehicle followed him. The caller pulled to the side of the road and approached the suspect's vehicle and kicked it.

The suspect exited his vehicle, grabbed a small baseball bat and began to strike the caller in the arm, back and ribs, police said. The suspect entered his vehicle and left the scene.

The suspect later responded to Gloucester Township Police Headquarters to report a motor vehicle crash. During the investigation the suspect provided a statement to police and was arrested.

Stephan Mullin was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

He was sent to Camden County Correctional Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.