Man, 59, Fatally Shot In Camden: Prosecutor

Kyle Young was pronounced dead at about 5:25 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Camden County Police responded to the 100 block of Rand Street in Camden after receiving a 911 call for the report of a deceased male, they said. Upon arrival, police and EMS found Young suffering from gunshot wounds, they said.

No arrests had been made.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 or Detective Brian Ford of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6927.

