Man, 54, Sentenced In Camden Girlfriend's 2010 Killing: Prosecutor

Timothy Simon, 54, will have to serve 51 years of the sentence under the state's No Early Release Act. which requires Simon to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, they said.

On Feb. 15, 2023, a jury convicted Simon of first-degree murder in the death of 31year-old Lawanda Strickland, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

On July 10, 2010, Camden City police and detectives of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the 900 block of Jackson Street in Camden for a report of a dead female in her residence.

The female victim was identified as Strickland.

Simon, who was Strickland’s ex-boyfriend at that time, called 9-1-1 to report that Strickland was dead, the prosecutor said.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the neck and the manner of death was homicide, she said.

In December 2015, Simon was charged with Strickland’s murder and was subsequently arrested in Houston, Texas.

In 2016, Simon was extradited back to New Jersey.

