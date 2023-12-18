Man, 38, Dies Of Injuries From Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

On Nov. 20, at 9:08 p.m., Camden County Police responded to Hunter Drive after receiving a 911 call for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, who was later identified as Anthony Young, 38, was transported to Cooper University Hospital. Young remained at the hospital in critical condition until Dec. 15, when he succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced deceased at 1:25 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cody Skinner of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-6053 and Detective Brian Ford of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6927. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

