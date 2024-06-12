Lesure Funari, 25, of Burlington City, was found guilty on Thursday, June 6, of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Takwail Bailey of Camden.

Funari was also found guilty of second-degree weapons offenses.

On Nov. 28, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds in the area of the 1000 block of Lois Avenue in Camden. Officers responded and located a male, later identified as Bailey, lying in the parking lot area outside of an apartment building. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 11 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video footage that captured the homicide, the prosecutor said. The video captured Funari exiting a black Ford F-150 truck parked across the street, approaching the victim, and shooting him multiple times. Funari then returned to the truck and fled, the prosecutor said.

Funari was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force - Camden Division at a Camden residence on Jan. 7, 2022.

He remains held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending sentencing on Aug. 23.

