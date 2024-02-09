James Leo Haven, 49, Of Cherry Hill Had 'Undeniable Humor, Ability To Debate Anything'

"His undeniable humor, silly antics, one-liners, ability to debate anything, love of film and sports will always be remembered and greatly missed," his obituary said.

Jim is survived by his fiancee, Dama Thompson, of Cherry Hill; his mother, Judy Haven of Roanoke, VA; and his sisters Julie Rye (Dewayne) of Nottingham, MD, Jamie Christ of Whiteford, MD, and Joanna Haven of Hardy, VA.

