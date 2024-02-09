Partly Cloudy 51°

SHARE

James Leo Haven, 49, Of Cherry Hill Had 'Undeniable Humor, Ability To Debate Anything'

James “Jim” Leo Haven, of Cherry Hill, died on Feb. 3, according to an obituary published by Murray-Paradee Funeral Home. He was 49 years old.

Candle

Candle

 Photo Credit: webandi Pixabay
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

"His undeniable humor, silly antics, one-liners, ability to debate anything, love of film and sports will always be remembered and greatly missed," his obituary said.

Jim is survived by his fiancee, Dama Thompson, of Cherry Hill; his mother, Judy Haven of Roanoke, VA; and his sisters Julie Rye (Dewayne) of Nottingham, MD, Jamie Christ of Whiteford, MD, and Joanna Haven of Hardy, VA.

Click here to read James Leo Haven's complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE