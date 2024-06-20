Hit-Run Vehicle Struck Pedestrian In Gloucester Township: Police

The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20 on Erial Road by Blackwood Clementon Road, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.

The driver involved in the incident fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling on southeast on Erial Road towards Davistown Road.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be as a dark-colored SUV, possibly with front-end/drivers side damage as a result of the collision.

The crash is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT).

Virtua Paramedics, and Inspira Basic Life Support assisted at the crash scene.

Erial Road was closed between Blackwood Clementon Road and Argyle Avenue for several hours during the crash investigation.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information related to it contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at (856) 842-5560.

