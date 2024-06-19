Head-On Crash Sends 3 To Hospital With Serious Injuries In Gloucester Township, Police Say

Two vehicles had collided head-on on Erial Blehnheim Road in Gloucester Township just before midnight, the impact of which caused one car to overturn, police said.

Two drivers and one passenger were taken to local hospitals with serious bodily injuries.

Erial-Blenheim Road was closed between Church Street and the Black Horse Pike for several hours during the crash investigation. The crash is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT). Station 84 Blackwood Fire Company, Virtua Paramedics, and Inspira Basic Life Support assisted at the crash scene.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT) and there were no charges filed as of press time. All names are being withheld pending further investigation and notifications.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information related to it please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or our GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at (856) 842-5560. You may also send your anonymous tips to our website here: https://gtpolice.com/tips

