Partly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Haddon's Kristen Hayley Jones, 24, Died Suddenly

Kristen Hayley Jones of Haddon Township, died suddenly on May 24, according to an obituary published by Jackson Funeral Home. She was 24 years old.

Kristen Hayley Jones 

Kristen Hayley Jones 

 Photo Credit: Kristen Hayley Jones Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Kristen was a 2018 Haddon Township High School graduate and was recently attending classes in acting and creative writing, which she loved, her obituary said.

She enjoyed all things in beauty and makeup. Kristen was very spiritual and enjoyed sharing in Tarot Cards and collecting Crystals. 

She recently attended one of her favorite music artist’s concerts Jessie Murph. Another favorite of hers was XXX Tentacion. 

Kristen loved spending time with her family, and caring for her dog Indigo, taking him everywhere she went, her obit said.

Click here for Kristen Hayley Jones' complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE