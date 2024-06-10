Kristen was a 2018 Haddon Township High School graduate and was recently attending classes in acting and creative writing, which she loved, her obituary said.

She enjoyed all things in beauty and makeup. Kristen was very spiritual and enjoyed sharing in Tarot Cards and collecting Crystals.

She recently attended one of her favorite music artist’s concerts Jessie Murph. Another favorite of hers was XXX Tentacion.

Kristen loved spending time with her family, and caring for her dog Indigo, taking him everywhere she went, her obit said.

