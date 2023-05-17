Gloucester County Man Admits Fatally Shooting Camden Driver After Argument

On Tuesday, May 16, Angel Torres pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Michael Giancola in 2021, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

At 5:58 a.m., on Jan. 2, 2021, Torres encountered Giancola, 24, of Collingswood, on the 1800 block of South 6 Street in Camden City, MacAulay said.

The two men had a verbal exchange, then Giancola got into the driver’s seat of his car and attempted to drive off, the prosecutor said. Torres shot into the vehicle, striking Giancola twice.

Giancola drove off, but his vehicle crashed at the intersection of South 6 Street and Ferry Avenue, MacAulay said.

Giancola suffered two gunshot wounds which led to his death that morning, she said.

Following an investigation, Torres was arrested on Jan. 11, 2021, in a hotel outside of Baltimore, MD, by the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task.

As part of the plea agreement, under the No Early Release Act, Torres must serve 85% of the 20-year prison sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Torres is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.

