Foodiehall Shutters in Cherry Hill

Foodiehall on Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill shuttered for good on June 15, according to a Facebook post.

"It is with mixed emotions that I’m announcing the closing of Foodiehall. This has been a difficult decision, and we are sad to say goodbye," owner Dan Goldberg wrote.

Foodiehall was best known for its Simply Fowl, DaNick’s Craft Burgers, Mac n Toastie and Beer-Battered Cauliflower Tacos.

"I would like to thank our staff, past and present, for being such an important part of our business. Without you, there wouldn’t have been a Foodiehall," Goldberg said.

"In 2021, we set out to create a delivery and takeout-only, multi-concept, food hall that would change how people viewed food delivery.

With the help of several talented culinary professionals, a sophisticated ordering system and tech stack, and plenty of support from Foodiehall fans, we accomplished that. I want to thank everyone who has dined with us, whether it was delivery, take-out, dine-in, catering, or walk-ins."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.