Five Hospitalized, One Rescued, One Jumps In South Jersey House Fire

Fire companies were dispatched to the 3000 Block of Finlaw Avenue in Pennsauken at 5:06 a.m. Monday, May 29, for a reported dwelling fire, they said.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the 1st and 2nd floors with a confirmed occupant trapped in the basement, according to the Pennsauken Fire Department.

Companies initiated an aggressive interior search and firefight and were able to locate and remove the occupant from the basement, fire officials said.

Another occupant jumped from a 2nd floor window prior to arrival, they said.

A total of five occupants were taken to area hospitals, two in critical condition, three in stable condition, officials said.

The fire is under investigation by the Pennsauken Fire Marshal’s Office and the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office.

