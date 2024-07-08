Firefighters Injured At Trucking Company Fire In South Jersey (Photos)

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police observed heavy smoke at Marksmen Transport, 1900 Erial Road in Blackwood, they said.

Officers located flames in the rear lot of the commercial business which were contained to several large box trailers and a truck, police said.

There were no injuries to any employees of the business, however, three firefighters were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gloucester Township Fire Departments from Erial, Blackwood, and Lambs Terrace along with Cherry Hill, Pennsauken, and Voorhees Fire Departments arrived and gained control of the fire, police said.

Camden County HazMat, Camden County Office of Emergency Management, Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management, and Inspira BLS also assisted.

A portion of Erial Road was closed for several hours.

At this time the fire does not appear to be suspicious and will remain under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshal's Office and the Fire Marshal from the Erial Fire Department, police said on Friday.

