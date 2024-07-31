Firefighters Battle Apartment Blaze In South Jersey

On Tuesday, July 30, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Gloucester Township Police Officers were dispatched to 1341 Blackwood Clementon Road, Millbridge Apartments, Building 900, in response to a reported apartment fire.

Fire departments from Blackwood, Chews Landing, Erial and Lambs Terrace, along with departments from Pine Hill, Runnemede, and Bellmawr, responded and successfully brought the fire under control, police said. Assistance was also provided by Inspira BLS and Virtua ALS.

No injuries were reported. However, one resident was displaced due to water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshal's Office and the Fire Marshal from the Chews Landing Fire Department, Gloucester Township Fire District 2.

