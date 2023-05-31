Fatal Fire Investigated In Camden County

The fire occurred Wednesday afternoon, May 31, in Laurel Springs, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Laurel Springs police responded to the fire in the 100 block of Washington Avenue.

Details about the victim were not released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Roland of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5125 and Detective Michael Wolcott of the Laurel Springs Police Department at (856) 783-2887. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

