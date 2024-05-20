Eric Seddens, 41, was convicted in March of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Ashley Allen of Sicklerville, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Seddens was sentenced on Friday, May 17, she said. Seddens must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

On Sept. 29, 2020, Seddens shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, the prosecutor said.

After fatally shooting Allen in the head, Seddens left her lying face-down in the middle of the street at 8th Street and Walnut Street in Camden, the prosecutor said.

Seddens then fled in her vehicle to Philadelphia where he hid out for a few days before taking a bus to Clearwater, Florida. Seddens hid out in a motel for approximately two weeks under a friend’s name before U.S. Marshals captured him.

Seddens had previously been convicted of third-degree aggravated assault on Allen in 2018 and had been released from prison only two months prior to her murder, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.