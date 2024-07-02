Gloucester Township Cop Charged In Hit-Run Crash, Left Teen Bicyclist Critical: Authorities

Christopher Bucceroni, 28, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, has been charged with third-degree Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said on Tuesday, July 2.

Bucceroni turned himself in to authorities the day after the Thursday, June 20 crash, they said.

On June 21, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Rav 4 was surrendered by Bucceroni, Harkins said in a separate press statement.

Bucceroni was a nine-year veteran, and was off duty and driving his personally owned vehicle at the time of the crash, Harkins said.

Bucceroni has been suspended without pay, with the intent to dismiss, the chief said.

The bicyclist was identified as an 18-year-old male from Gloucester Township. The bicyclist was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Tuesday, July 2.

"Our heartfelt prayers and wishes for a full and speedy recovery, go out the victim and his family," the chief said. "We would ask that we not be judged by the off-duty actions of this one officer."

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 20, Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Erial Road and Blackwood-Clementon Road for a hit-and-run collision involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist, they said.

During the investigation, detectives confirmed that a dark-colored SUV struck the bicyclist in the roadway and failed to stop.

"I can assure the community that we are disappointed, and that this type of conduct is not tolerated by me, or anyone else here at the Gloucester Township Police Department," Harkins said. "The men and women that I work with are good and noble public servants who go out day in and day out to serve our community with integrity and honor."

"The members of the Gloucester Township Police Department know that our community expects us to live up to our principles of “Courage, Honesty, Respect, Fairness, Integrity, and Compassion.” These are not just words for us, this is who we are," Harkins said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Samuel Funches of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team at (856) 397-4000 and Detective Stephen Marakowski of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-2788. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

