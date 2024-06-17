Partly Cloudy 87°

SHARE

Serious Crash On Route 30 In Waterford

There was a crash with injuries on Route 30 in Camden County, authorities said.

Waterford Township police

Waterford Township police

 Photo Credit: Waterford Township PD via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 17 eastbound near Bartram Avenue in Waterford Township, according to the NJDOT.

Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE