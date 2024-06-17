The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 17 eastbound near Bartram Avenue in Waterford Township, according to the NJDOT.
Check back for updates.
There was a crash with injuries on Route 30 in Camden County, authorities said.
