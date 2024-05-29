Crash Closes White Horse Pike In South Jersey (Developing)

An unconfirmed report said that the 10 a.m. crash on Wednesday, May 29 involved a pedestrian in Magnolia.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.
A crash had closed all lanes of the White Horse Pike in Camden County, authorities said.
An unconfirmed report said that the 10 a.m. crash on Wednesday, May 29 involved a pedestrian in Magnolia.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE