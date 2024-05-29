Partly Cloudy 69°

SHARE

Crash Closes White Horse Pike In South Jersey (Developing)

A crash had closed all lanes of the White Horse Pike in Camden County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police

Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

An unconfirmed report said that the 10 a.m. crash on Wednesday, May 29 involved a pedestrian in Magnolia.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE