Mostly Cloudy 46°

SHARE

Concern Grows For Missing 12-Year-Old In Sicklerville

Police in South Jersey are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing since the weekend.

<p>Luna&nbsp;Camacho</p>

Luna Camacho

 Photo Credit: Winslow Township PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Luna Camacho left her Sicklerville home in Winslow Township around 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and hasn't returned since, local and county police said.

Authorities believe she may be around the Lacascata Apartments in Gloucester Township or an unknown destination in Atlantic City.

Luna was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and red and white Air Jordan sneakers. 

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact Winslow Township Detective Smith at 609-567-0700 x1226 or Camden County Prosecutor Det. Sibaja at 856-676-5700.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE