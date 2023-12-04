Concern Grows For Missing 12-Year-Old In Sicklerville

Luna Camacho left her Sicklerville home in Winslow Township around 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and hasn't returned since, local and county police said.

Authorities believe she may be around the Lacascata Apartments in Gloucester Township or an unknown destination in Atlantic City.

Luna was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and red and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact Winslow Township Detective Smith at 609-567-0700 x1226 or Camden County Prosecutor Det. Sibaja at 856-676-5700.

