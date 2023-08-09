Car Slams Into Patrol Cruiser In Front Of Police Headquarters In Camden County (Video)

On Monday, Aug. 7 at approximately 12:40 a.m., on Chews Landing Road, a driver lost control and entered the opposite lane of travel. The vehicle continued into a stop sign then into the parking lot of Gloucester Township Police Headquarters where it struck a parked, unoccupied unmarked police car and came to rest partially on a tree, police said.

Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Jimi Morales, 28, of Pennsauken, who showed signs of intoxication, police said.

Morales was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and had an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania, police said. He was taken to Camden County Jail.

Police Chief David Harkins said “We have noticed a significant increase in DWI incidents since Memorial Day through today, when compared to the same time period last year. This disturbing trend is inexcusable in this era of available ride-share services.

"We are very lucky that no officers or citizens were injured by this drunk driver crashing into our parking lot. We will be re-doubling our efforts to combat drunk and/or drugged driving," Harkins said.

