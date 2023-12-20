Franchisees Jujhar Rai and Maliha Rahmani are developing the restaurant at 1701 Mt. Ephraim Ave., which is a former Church’s Chicken.

Rai and Rahmani have 23 years of experience in restaurant franchising. They currently operate a Checkers and have been owners/operators with Church’s Chicken and Popeyes in the past.

“Jujhar and Maliha recognized a valuable property in their market that is ripe for repurposing and came to Captain D’s because of our conversion expertise and our unique seafood category,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s.

Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states.

Over the past year, half of Captain D’s new restaurant openings have been conversions from other restaurants — successfully giving new life to former Huddle House, Bojangles, Dunkin’, KFC and Hardee’s properties. In total, Captain D’s is now the second generation in former locations of 18 different brands, with more conversions planned for 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.