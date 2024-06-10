Partly Cloudy 77°

Camden's Angel Manuel Diaz Was 45

Angel Manuel Diaz, of Camden and formerly of Philadelphia, died suddenly on June 3 in Philadelphia, according to an obituary published by Falco, Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home. He was 45 years old.

Angel graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1997, and for the past decade, has worked at the Food Bank of Delaware, his obituary said.

He started as a maintenance coordinator and climbed his way up to serve as Director of Fleet and Logistics overseeing the Food Bank of Delaware's team of drivers and fleet of vehicles in both Newark and Milford, Delaware. 

He was loved by his team and was known for his "can-do" attitude, his obit said, adding "Angel was always willing to go the extra mile to serve his community."

"Angel's generosity and kindness knew no bounds. He had a big heart and infectious spirit; Angel would give you the shirt off his back," his obit said.

He enjoyed spending his free time watching all Philadelphia sports, but especially the Philadelphia Eagles, his obit said.

