Camden Shooting Victim's Body Found In Philadelphia: Prosecutor

Jody Spence, 31, of Camden was fatally shot on Friday, Oct. 6, at 10:24 p.m., in the 800 block of Princess Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, detectives of the CCPO Homicide Unit were contacted by the Philadelphia Police Department 6th District with information that Spence’s body had been located in the 400 block of North 5th Street in Philadelphia, MacAulay said. Spence was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m.

Authorities did not say how they knew Spence was shot in Camden.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 650-6398 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

