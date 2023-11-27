Camden Shooting Victim, 29, Dies Of His Injuries: Prosecutor

Edward Ross of Camden City remained in critical condition until Tuesday, Nov. 21, when he succumbed to his injuries, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said on Monday, Nov. 27.

On Nov. 16, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Camden County Police officers responded to the 200 block of North 33rd Street for a ShotSpotter notification and 911 calls for a person shot. Ross was taken to Cooper University Hospital and identified as 29-year-

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cody Skinner of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 575-4863 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

