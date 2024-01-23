Camden Man Charged In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Marcus Davenport was charged on Monday, Jan. 22 with first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Young, 38, of Camden, they said.

Davenport was also charged with weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at 9:08 p.m., Camden County Police responded to Hunter Drive after receiving a 911 call for a report of a person shot. Police found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, who was later identified as Young, was taken to Cooper University Hospital. Young remained at the hospital in critical condition until Dec. 15, 2023, when he succumbed to the injuries, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cody Skinner of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-6053 and Detective Brian Ford of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6927.

