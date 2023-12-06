Camden Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Jaffar Muhammad was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the fatal shooting of Alberto DeJesus, 31, of Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Muhammad was in custody in the Camden County Correctional Facility for weapons charges when he was charged with the murder of DeJesus, they said.

On Sept. 9, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Camden County police responded to Norris Street and Lansdowne Avenue about a motor vehicle that crashed into a pole.

Inside the motor vehicle, DeJesus was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons at (856) 365-3125 and Camden County Police Department Detective Andrew Einstein at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

