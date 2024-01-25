Camden Man, 33, Fatally Shot: Prosecutor

Terrance Dickerson died of a gunshot wound on Wednesday night, Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At 9:05 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire in the 700 block of Ramona Gonzalez Street in Camden, they said.

Shortly thereafter, Camden County Police Department received notification that a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds had arrived at Cooper University Hospital. Dickerson was pronounced dead at 10 p.m., they said.

No arrests had been made.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 916-9292 and Detective Brian Ford of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6927.

