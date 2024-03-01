Camden Dad Bernaldo 'Bmac' Torres Dies Suddenly, 45

Better known as Bernie to his family and Bmac to his close friends, he was born in Philadelphia, his obituary said.

"If anyone was ever looking for Bernaldo, he could always be found writing lyrics for his music," his obituary said. "This was his favorite pastime."

Bernaldo is survived by his wife, Brenda Feliciano; their four children, Siani, Nymira, Bernaldo Jr. and Timothy; his mother, Elizabeth; father, Juan; and sisters, Jannette, Ivette and Nelly.

The viewing is on Monday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home at 2426 Cove Road in Pennsauken The funeral service follows at noon.

Click here to view Bernaldo Torres' complete obituary and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

