Camden County Sprays For Mosquitoes After NJ's First Case Of West Nile Virus Detected

The "ultra-low volume" spraying will take place from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 28, the Mosquito Control Commission said in a press statement.

Officials also will surveil for other infected mosquitoes, they said.

A Winslow Township resident contracted the mosquito-borne virus, according to the Camden County Department of Health, which said it learned of the positive test on July 17 and launched an investigation.

It was the first confirmed case in New Jersey this year, authorities said. The Camden County case also is among the first in the eastern U.S. this year — with single cases in Maryland, West Virginia, South Carolina and two in Georgia, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed, county Commission officials said, and residents should proactively remove standing water from their yards.

Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the county's Mosquito Control Commission, said, “Standing water causes mosquitos to spread. . . Be sure to check flowerpots and other plastic containers for standing water."

