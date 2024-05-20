Camden County Man Dies Of Injuries From Shooting: Prosecutor

Shyhiem Davis, of Woodlynne, died on Friday, May 17 after being shot on Monday, May 13 in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On May 13, at approximately 5:40 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire in the 700 block of Ferry Avenue.

Camden County Sheriff’s officers who were working at Cooper University Hospital were advised of a walk-in gunshot victim.

Davis remained at the hospital in critical condition until May 17, when he succumbed to his injuries, the prosecutor said.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kriedler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537.

