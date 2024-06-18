Camden County Gives Free Fans, Air Conditioners To Seniors In Need

Those 60 and older and making $25,000 or less qualify.

“With blistering temperatures on the horizon this week, it is critical that our seniors have adequate means to cool themselves down,” said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Division of Senior Services which oversees the program. “Many seniors live in homes without air conditioning or fans which can be extremely dangerous when the temperatures rise to extreme levels. But the Division of Senior Services is working to ensure that no one will have to brace this heat without cooling measures.”

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s the rest of this week, according to forecasts.

The early warning signs of heat stress are decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, faintness, light-headedness, and nausea. People experiencing these symptoms should go to a cool environment, drink liquids, remove excess clothing and rest.

“The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s through Saturday,” Betteridge said. “These types of conditions can cause heat-related illnesses in senior citizens and other vulnerable populations.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.