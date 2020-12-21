Most Popular Pizzerias In Camden, Gloucester Counties

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are some places you can try today in Camden and Gloucester counties.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

Holy Tomato, Blackwood: Owned by a mom and her two daughters, the restaurant has customers raving about the crispy crusts, large pies, extraordinary salads and, of course, the atmosphere.

If you haven't tried tomato pie, Holy Tomato is the place to do it, one Yelper said. Call ahead to eat inside or place an order for pickup.

Pizza from Holy Tomato in Blackwood. Gregory Viola

Roman's Pizza in Pennsauken opened in 1976 and has long been favorited by locals. Roman's is more than just pizza -- it's a pub, and a favorited watering hole.

They briefly closed due to an accident in January 2013, but opened later that year across the street. Customers were again heartbroken when Roman's closed due to COVID-19 earlier this year, and flocked fast when door reopened.

Coal-fired pizza from Bricco in Westmont. eat.ac (Instagram)

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, Westmont: Founding owner Vincenzo Barone opened Bricco in 2014 on a mission to showcase the lost art of pizza, which he says is more than simply cheese and sauce.

Known for its Neapolitan pizza, customers say the crust is just charred and crisp enough. While you're there, try the coal-fired wings and Bricco fries.

Guido's Pizza, Camden: Six bucks will get you two slices and a soda from Guido's. It's quick, cheap and fresh -- and located right next to City Hall.

Brooklyn Pizza, Haddon Heights: Touted as home of the Brooklyn Square Pizza, a thin crust Sicilian pie with a blend of whole milk and fresh mozzarella, topped with marinara, olive oil, basil, oregano and parmesan cheese.

The second most popular pie is the Drunken Grandma, thin crust Sicilian topped with vodka sauce, fresh basil parmesan, and a blend of whole milk and fresh mozz. Brooklyn's earned itself a respectable 8.0 on the Barstool Sports One Bite pizza review site, and was named to the Star Ledger's top 20 best new pizzerias.

Marino's Pizza, Runnemede: The restaurant also known for its cheesesteaks was opened by brothers Dominic and Joseph Marino in 1972.

The Philadelphia brothers, a flour salesman and high school teacher, learned the food industry as they went along, and got their recipes from their Italian mother. Treating customers like family and the food are what has made Marino's a local icon.

