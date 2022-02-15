Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: NJ Woman, 73, Charged With Killing Baby Girl
Business

$1 Burritos Served By Fast Casual Mexican Joint's Newest NJ Location

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pancheros Mexican Grill in Voorhees Township
Pancheros Mexican Grill in Voorhees Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

A popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant has opened another New Jersey location, according to NJ Advance Media.

Pancheros Mexican Grill's 11th New Jersey restaurant in Cherry Hill dishing up $1 burritos through its mobile app from Feb. 22 through March 8, the outlet said.

In addition to burritos and burrito bowls, the restaurant's menu includes fresh-pressed tortillas, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

The new Pancheros location is located at 1971 Route 70 East in Cherry Hill. It has two other New Jersey locations in Voorhees and Marlton.

Click here to read the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.