The fire was at the Flannigan Auto and Truck Center.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 12 near Route 615 (Union Avenue) in Pennsauken Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

One lane southbound also was closed, 511nj.org reported.

