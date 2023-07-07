Boy Who Died In Fall From Tractor On NJ Farm Was 'Glue To Family,' Fund Says

Boone Sawyer Durr died after falling off a tractor on the family farm, according to a GoFundMe launched for his parents.

Boone's parents are self-employed farmers, and don't have time off from work, the boy's aunt says.

The middle child to Danny and Emily Durr, Boone was the "glue to their family, writes McKenzie Armstrong of Berlin. "He was his daddy’s mini and he always wanted to go everywhere with him."

He was a friend to his older brother Danger and a best friend and playmate to his younger sister Vera.

"Boone was the sweetest and kindest little boy. He was silly, smart, loving and worked hard on his farm beside his family everyday," she wrote. "Our family is deeply devastated."

