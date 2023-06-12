Blackwood Fire Lieutenant Who Broke Neck In Motorcycle Crash Sees Surge Of Support

Rich Derr suffered five breaks in his neck during a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. Other details remained unclear.

"Please find it in your heart to help out Rich and his family in this time of need," a GoFundMe page says.

For the last 16 years, Rich has been a dedicated volunteer firefighter, currently serving as a lieutenant for the Blackwood Fire Department. He also helps coach in the Blackwood Little League.

He is a member of Local 322 plumbers and pipefitters union. Rich and his wife Lindsey are expecting their second child later this month.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

