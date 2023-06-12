Thunderstorm Light Rain 72°

SHARE

Blackwood Fire Lieutenant Who Broke Neck In Motorcycle Crash Sees Surge Of Support

There's been an outpouring of community support for a South Jersey fire lieutenant who broke his neck in a motorcycle crash.

Rich Derr
Rich Derr Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Rich Derr suffered five breaks in his neck during a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. Other details remained unclear.

"Please find it in your heart to help out Rich and his family in this time of need," a GoFundMe page says.

For the last 16 years, Rich has been a dedicated volunteer firefighter, currently serving as a lieutenant for the Blackwood Fire Department. He also helps coach in the Blackwood Little League.

He is a member of Local 322 plumbers and pipefitters union. Rich and his wife Lindsey are expecting their second child later this month.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE