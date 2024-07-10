Blackwood Family Lost Everything In Apartment Fire, Campaign Says

Olivia Cafaro of Blackwood is organizing a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the Pierce family, of the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township.

On Wednesday, July 3, at approximately 1 a.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to 32 N. Black Horse Pike in Blackwood for a structure fire, Daily Voice reported. Police found heavy smoke coming from the building which contained several commercial businesses downstairs and the upstairs apartment. All occupants were quickly evacuated and there were no reported injuries, police said.

"Last week my dear friends Alexis and Elijah along with their daughters were removed from their home due to a fire and lost most of their belongings and we are unsure of the amount of time they will be displaced," Cafaro wrote.

"We are accepting donations that will go directly towards the children and the parents to rebuild what they lost."

Most items were damaged due to smoke, she said, adding "the items lost were essential" as the children are both under the age of five.

