On March 7, Waterford Township police received a 911 call from a woman who said that 26-year-old Brandon C. Fickenscher had attacked her on separate occasions, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Acting Berlin Township Police Chief Louis Bordi.

Detectives learned that Fickenscher, of Berlin Township, had sexually and physically assaulted the victim in Berlin Township in December 2023, they said. Detectives also learned that Fickenscher had choked the same victim at an apartment in Lindenwold in November 2022, they said.

On Friday, March 8, a second woman, who also was acquainted with Fickenscher, disclosed to detectives that she had been sexually assaulted by Fickenscher in Berlin Township in February 2024, they said.

In both Berlin Township cases, Fickenscher is accused of tying up the victims in a shed on the property where he resides before sexually assaulting them, they said.

Fickenscher was charged on March 8 for the Berlin Township cases with two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint. He was also charged with third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree aggravated assault and a weapons offense.

Fickenscher was arrested at his residence and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a future detention hearing.

Fickenscher was also charged on Wednesday, March 13, for the Lindenwold case with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other incidents involving Fickenscher is urged to contact Detective Kerry Butler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-8684.

