Battleship NJ Volunteer Hurt In Fall In South Jersey

A volunteer with the Battleship New Jersey was rescued from the ship’s lower decks after he fell while working at the historic vessel, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Battleship New Jersey via Facebook
The fall was reported around 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

A spokesman from the battleship said the volunteer was several decks below one of the ship’s turrets when he slipped and fell.

Camden EMS brought the volunteer to a local hospital, said Jack Willard, a spokesman for the battleship museum

"He's fine," Willard said. "He cut his head."

The battleship museum is docked at the Camden Waterfront near the Adventure Aquarium and the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. 

