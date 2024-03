Matthew T. Martin, of Audubon, was heading east in Winslow Township when he ran off the road to the left and struck a tree in the center median around 6:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Martin's car, a Honda SUV, went up in flames near milepost 36.9 in Winslow Township, and he died, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation.

