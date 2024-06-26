Mostly Cloudy 95°

American Flags Burned, Torn From 7-Foot Poles Honored Audobon Veterans: Report

A Rotary Club's American flag display — a tribute to local veterans — was vandalized earlier this week in Camden County, 6abc.com reports.

Flags for Heroes annual tribute with the 100 flags displayed in the background in Audubon Borough.

 Photo Credit: Audubon Haddon Twp Oaklyn Rotary Club via Facebook
A total of five flags of the 100-flag display were burned or torn from their 7-foot-tall poles on Monday, June 24, the outlet said.

A police investigation "is ongoing," Audubon Mayor Robert Jakubowski told Daily Voice on Wednesday, June 26. "They've already interviewed a few suspects."

The annual display, called Flags for Heroes, was started by the Audubon Haddon Township Oaklyn Rotary Club during the COVID-19 pandemic. The display runs from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July. 

"We're proud about what they've done," Jakubowski told Daily Voice, adding "It's awesome" the community has stepped forward with donations to replace damaged flags.

The act of vandalism may not have been politically motivated. It may have  been juveniles messing around, 6abc reports, citing group officials.

Audubon Police Chief Thomas Tassi was not immediately available for comment.

